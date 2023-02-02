In pics: Suryagarh Jaisalmer where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to marry this week

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023
As per reports, the much anticipated Bollywood wedding of 'Shershaah' couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is set to take place in India at Suryagarh, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the first week of February
Suryagarh official website says that is the 'Gateway to the Thar Desert' and is situated in the Sam Sand Dunes part of Jaisalmer
Reportedly, around 100-125 guests will be a part of the Kiara and Sidharth's wedding at this majestic beautiful property
Suryagarh gives the perfect local Rajasthani culture and heritage vibes and offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience
The wedding venue also boasts a lake garden
Suryagarh has garden, decked up with lights, lamps, and candles, making it an ideal option for any celebration under the clear sky
The resort also has an indoor and outdoor pool with a Rajasthani aesthetic to make the stay more comfortable and luxurious
Suryagarh is a five-star property that boasts luxury accommodations and picturesque landscapes
The huge courtyard of Suryagarh hotel can easily accommodate many guests who will be arriving for the couple's wedding
One night stay at the luxurious palace hotel may cost more than ₹ 30,000
The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay in the luxurious villas of the property as per media outlets
Thanks For Reading!