Valentine's Special: 7 relationship mantras to swear by for any adorable couple

By: Chhaya Gupta | February 02, 2023
Communication is the key: talk about their insecurities, likes, dislikes, whatever you feel about them
Trust them: trusting each other builds confidence and loyalty in a relationship
Be honest: Try to keep your relationship transparent and give each other the space to speak whatever one wants too without being judged or ridiculed at
Make them realise that your heart beats only for them and no matter what life throws at; you will always support them and be with them
Be a good listener
Be thoughtful of what makes them happy and keep doing that 'small gestures of love' for them
Choose to respond instead of reacting when they speak their heart out or confess something; try to understand them
