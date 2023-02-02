Valentine's Special: 7 relationship mantras to swear by for any adorable couple

By: Chhaya Gupta | February 02, 2023

Communication is the key: talk about their insecurities, likes, dislikes, whatever you feel about them

Trust them: trusting each other builds confidence and loyalty in a relationship

Be honest: Try to keep your relationship transparent and give each other the space to speak whatever one wants too without being judged or ridiculed at

Make them realise that your heart beats only for them and no matter what life throws at; you will always support them and be with them

Be a good listener

Be thoughtful of what makes them happy and keep doing that 'small gestures of love' for them

Choose to respond instead of reacting when they speak their heart out or confess something; try to understand them

