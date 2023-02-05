Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor leave for Jaisalmer

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar headed to Rajasthan for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding
Photos by Varinder Chawla
He was spotted at a private airport on Sunday morning
Karan kept his airport look casual. He wore black jeans, t-shirt and a denim jacket
Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at the airport before he jetted off to Jaisalmer
Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor accompanied him
Shahid and Mira twinned in white outfits
Film producer Aarti Shetty was also seen at the airport
Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer
