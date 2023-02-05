Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor leave for Jaisalmer

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar headed to Rajasthan for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Photos by Varinder Chawla

He was spotted at a private airport on Sunday morning

Karan kept his airport look casual. He wore black jeans, t-shirt and a denim jacket

Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at the airport before he jetted off to Jaisalmer

Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor accompanied him

Shahid and Mira twinned in white outfits

Film producer Aarti Shetty was also seen at the airport

Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer

