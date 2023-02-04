Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Dulha Sid lands in Jaisalmer with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra, donning an all-black attire, reached Jaisalmer hours after his would-be bride Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra's wedding preparations are on in full swing

The Bollywood couple is set to tie the knot at the five-star Suryagarh Hotel

Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law and mother also reached Jaisalmer ahead of the Big Fat Indian Wedding

Guests will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style at the Suryagarh Palace hotel

Sidharth Malhotra's brother Harshad seen arriving at the Jaisalmer airport with his family

According to reports, the couple have booked more than 80 rooms at the hotel

