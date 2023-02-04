Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Dulha Sid lands in Jaisalmer with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra, donning an all-black attire, reached Jaisalmer hours after his would-be bride Kiara Advani
Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra's wedding preparations are on in full swing
Varinder Chawla
The Bollywood couple is set to tie the knot at the five-star Suryagarh Hotel
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law and mother also reached Jaisalmer ahead of the Big Fat Indian Wedding
Varinder Chawla
Guests will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style at the Suryagarh Palace hotel
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra's brother Harshad seen arriving at the Jaisalmer airport with his family
Varinder Chawla
According to reports, the couple have booked more than 80 rooms at the hotel
Varinder Chawla