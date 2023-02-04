PHOTOS: Kiara Advani, family reach Jaisalmer for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married indeed!
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The couple is set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On Saturday, Kiara landed at the Jaisalmer airport along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She blushed as the paps congratulated her and waved them goodbye
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kiara's father too was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Also seen was Kiara's mother and other members of her family
The ladki wale arrived in style for the big fat Indian wedding
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly tie the knot on February 6
Photo by Varinder Chawla
