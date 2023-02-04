PHOTOS: Kiara Advani, family reach Jaisalmer for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married indeed!

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple is set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Saturday, Kiara landed at the Jaisalmer airport along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She blushed as the paps congratulated her and waved them goodbye

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kiara's father too was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Also seen was Kiara's mother and other members of her family

The ladki wale arrived in style for the big fat Indian wedding

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly tie the knot on February 6

Photo by Varinder Chawla

