Ranu Mondal is going viral again, this time for her 'terrible make-up'

Ranu Mondal who became an overnight singing sensation with a viral video is once again doing rounds on the internet, but for wrong reasons. With a horrendous makeup, her picture went viral on social media, giving trolls some content for memes.

Ranu's makeup artist tried to beautify and enhance the singer's facial look but it went wrong. Too much of foundation and layers of makeup were visible on her face, making her look only bad. This led to a grand discussion on the internet. Few users started making memes, while others bashed the beautician for over-doing her makeup.