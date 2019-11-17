Ranu Mondal is going viral again, this time for her 'terrible make-up'

Ranu Mondal who became an overnight singing sensation with a viral video is once again doing rounds on the internet, but for wrong reasons. With a horrendous makeup, her picture went viral on social media, giving trolls some content for memes.
Ranu's makeup artist tried to beautify and enhance the singer's facial look but it went wrong. Too much of foundation and layers of makeup were visible on her face, making her look only bad. This led to a grand discussion on the internet. Few users started making memes, while others bashed the beautician for over-doing her makeup.
One of the users said "Happy belated halloween. #RanuMandal #aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa #"
Some of the Twitterati supported Ranu and said that she should be left alone and said "Ok so first of all u guys really love to troll someone else....cool bcz it will only affect on their mind and yes bollywood need to understand that natural beauty is the best but dont troll her she dont deserves it"
Last week, the singer went viral once again as a video surfaced on social media in which she was annoyed after a fan touches her for selfie. In the video, she was seen giving instructions to the fan not to touch her.
