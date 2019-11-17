Harish Iyer asks trolls to check their privilege, slams them for mocking Ranu Mondal

Twitter has been brutally trolling Ranu Mondal after a picture of her wearing make up went viral. In the picture that triggered a meme fair on Twitter, Ranu can be seen wearing layers and layers of foundation that doesn't even match her skin tone.
The horrendous make-up evoked a lot of comparisons with horror figures from popular movies and gave trolls fodder for memes. While some users made memes, others bashed the make-up artist for overdoing it.
Here are some reactions:
However, human rights activtist Harish Iyer came to Mondal's defence. Harish Iyer took to Twitter to share his disappointment over the mockery.
Harish wrote, "I'm really upset by the Ranu Mondal jokes. It reeks of privilege. Why do we assume that only those who are born rich and famous are entitled to attention and luxury. Let's not set limits and undermine based on where they are Born. Birthplace doesn't determine where they belong."
Earlier that week, the singer went viral once again when a video surfaced on social media. In the video, Ranu was seen getting annoyed at a fan who touched her for a selfie. She was seen loosing her calm in video.
In what appeared to be a really rude reacton, Ranu was heard saying,"Touch kaise kiya?"
Twitterrati couldn't help but criticise Ranu for her behaviour. When the whole twitter was mocking and criticizing Ranu Mondal, internet sensation Bhuvan Bam shared a message on his social media.
In the video Bhuvan is trying to justify why Ranu Mondal doesn't deserve the trolling. Here's the video:
For those who don't know, Ranu Mondal became an overnight digital star earlier this year after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen number "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" on a railway platform went viral on the Internet.
