'Check her identity': Netizens furious with Katy Perry for disobeying security protocol at Mumbai Airport

Katy Perry is making headlines again however it is not because of her amazing performance at the One Plus Music Festival on Saturday. Fans are accusing Katy of disobeying the security protocol at Mumbai airport.

Katy Perry was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday after pulling off an amazing concert last night. A video that creeped on the internet on Sunday shows the American Pop sensation walking towards the entrance of the airport. A security official at the airport is seen trying to stop Katy from entering as he follows the basic airport protocol of asking her for her passport. However Katy and her team seem to ignore the security person.

Well, the same fans who showered love at Katy when she arrived in India are furious with her reaction. Fans have been accussing Katy of disrespecting and disobeying the security procol.

Some even said she was arrogant.

Here's the video and some of the reactions: