Watch Katy Perry and Dua Lipa concert: Popstar duo battle Mumbai's humidity to pull off 'outrageously sweaty show'

New Delhi: The D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai echoed with the tunes of 'Roar', 'New Rules' as singing sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa set the stage on fire with their "outrageously sweaty show" on Saturday night! The singers pulled off an amazing concert making the Mumbaikers groove to their beats.

Katy began the concert saying, "Today, I will sing every song you love". She sang some of the audience favourites such as "Last Friday Night", "Supernatural", "California Gurls", "I Kissed A Girl" and "Bon Appetit" among many others. Although, the highlight of the show was also that she performed her latest single "Harleys in Hawaii" live for the first time in Mumbai.