SRK has a very SRK request for Dua Lipa as he promises to live by 'New Rules'

Shah Rukh Khan has recently decided to live by 'New Rules' as he met the British pop-singer and sensation Dua Lipa ahead her concert in Mumbai. King Khan was all praise for her and has taught her few steps for the concert.

Shah Rukh took to social media to wish Dua all love for her concert tonight using her own song 'New Rules' as a phrase and asked her to try the steps which he taught her during the event. He tweeted pictures with her and said "Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage."