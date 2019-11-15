Katy Perry enjoys time on streets in Mumbai

On Thursday ace filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a house party for the singer that turned into a star-studded affair.

The 'Roar' singer who landed in India a few days back to perform at a music festival on Saturday, exchanged hugs and handshakes with people from the film fraternity including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, among others.

Katy is in India after a long gap of seven years and this will be her first time performing at a music festival in the city.

Talking about her visit, Perry in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday said, "I just don't stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets." She also said that she will be catching up with some Indian artists and there might be some collaboration, she had hinted.