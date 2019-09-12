Himesh Reshammiya opens up on Lata Mangeshkar's views on Ranu Mondal

Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has said netizens have misunderstood Lata Mangeshkar's views on Ranu Mondal, adding that it is important for an artiste to draw inspiration from someone.

"I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn't work that well. But I also feel that taking an inspiration from someone else is really important," said Himesh, during the launch of a new song on Wednesday.

Singer Ranu Mondal also attended the event.

Himesh added: "Kumar Sanu always tells that he is inspired by Kishore Kumar. Similarly, we all are inspired by people in some way or the other. When I started singing songs in high pitch then people criticised me, terming it as nasal singing. But if you look at the international scene, it has become a common trait."

Himesh and Ranu were interacting with the media at the launch of a new song from the upcoming film "Happy Hardy And Heer". The song is titled "Teri meri kahaani", and is sung by Ranu.

Present at the event were also producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Kumar Taurani, and Himesh's wife Sonia Kapoor.

Ranu Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number "Ek pyaar ka nagma hai" at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the internet.