High-rolling Kiara Advani's pair of white shoes is more expensive than a gold chain

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani has recently made her place in the film industry, but her fashion statement was top notch since the start. Once again making fans envy her, she wore a classic pair of white shoes which cost more than a gold chain!

Spotted at the Purple Haze Studio where she went for dubbing, Kiara was looking stylish and bold as ever wearing a green track suit and white short-top. But, one thing which made the jaws drop was her white Gucci shoes worth Rs 46,603.70 (US $650).