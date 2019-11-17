High-rolling Kiara Advani's pair of white shoes is more expensive than a gold chain

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani has recently made her place in the film industry, but her fashion statement was top notch since the start. Once again making fans envy her, she wore a classic pair of white shoes which cost more than a gold chain!
Spotted at the Purple Haze Studio where she went for dubbing, Kiara was looking stylish and bold as ever wearing a green track suit and white short-top. But, one thing which made the jaws drop was her white Gucci shoes worth Rs 46,603.70 (US $650).
Check out all the pictures here:
On work front, Kiara is currently gearing up for Raj Mehta's Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, releasing Dec 27, this year.
Besides, she has many projects in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Sidharth Malhotra starrer- Shershaah, Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.
