Kiara Advani’s dapper airport look will make your heart skip a beat

Kabir Singh actress and the ever gorgeous Kiara Advani has always made heads turn with her fashion statement. Recently, the actress made her fans go head over heels as she returned from Lucknow in an Adidas track suit.
Kiara was seen wearing a deep blue track-suit as she came out of the airport and looked dapper as always with a pair of white shoes and brown glares. In one of the videos, she can be seen sporting a smile and clicking pictures with fans. Check out the video and the pictures here:
Kiara currently wrapped up her Lucknow schedule for the movie Indoo Ki Jawani which is being directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Niranjan Iyengar. Besides, she has also signed a project with Netflix named Guilty, under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
