Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani: Single ladies who brought the house down at Bachchans' Diwali bash

From the Ambanis to Kapoors, Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party held last night, will go down as one of the most lavish affairs of 2019. With most of the film fraternity present in their best of ethnic attire, it was the women of Bollywood that brought the house down by adding their glamour quotient to the festivities.

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi were among those who add all the bling needed to make it a starry affair.