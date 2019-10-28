Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani: Single ladies who brought the house down at Bachchans' Diwali bash

By FPJ Web Desk

Women of Bollywood brought the house down by adding their glamour quotient to the festivities

From the Ambanis to Kapoors, Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party held last night, will go down as one of the most lavish affairs of 2019. With most of the film fraternity present in their best of ethnic attire, it was the women of Bollywood that brought the house down by adding their glamour quotient to the festivities.

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi were among those who add all the bling needed to make it a starry affair.

Kiara Advani
Shikha Talsania
Aditi Rao Hydari
Pooja Hegde
Ananya Panday
Katrina Kaif
Bhumi Pednekar
Shanaya Kapoor
Malaika Arora
Huma Qureshi
Janhvi Kapoor
Tabu
Kriti Sanon
Taapsee Pannu
Ileana D'Cruz
Jacqueline Fernandez
Diana Penty
Parineeti Chopra with Sania Mirza
Photos by Viral Bhayani

