Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kajol: It's all about loving your family at Bachchans' Diwali bash

Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family hosted a grand bash for the film fraternity. Among several A-listers making heads turn with their best of ethnic ensemble, it was the attendance of families that made it an even adorable occasion.

Similar to a typical onscreen 'parivaar' B-town stars like Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Tiger Shroff turned up with their entire clan.

Akshay came in with his wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav. Kajol was spotted with her daughter Nysa and son Yug. On the other hand, Tiger came in with his parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. Tiger's family was seen interacting with his former co-star Shraddha Kapoor's family. Shraddha came with her dad Shakti Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Not just these, other B-towners like Rishi Kapoor came with wife Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar came with his wife Supriya and daughter Shriya.

Newly elected MLA Aaditya Thackeray also joined the bash with his mom Rashmi and brother Tejas.

Anupam Kher was spotted with his wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar.