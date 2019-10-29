Watch Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya chant 'Gayatri Mantra' on Bhai Dooj

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is winning the hearts of netizens with this adorable video.

The 'Lootcase' actor Kunal Kemmu posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday on the occasion of Bhai Dhooj.

In the video Kunal and his sister is seen performing the rituals and doing aarti. However, this adorable sibling moment isn't what the internet is talking about.

The star of this cute family video is the two years old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya Kemmu is seen reciting the whole Gayatri mantra in the video. The 2-year old won hearts with this adorable video.

Kunal Kemmu and the Pataudi princess Soha Ali Khan tied the knot back in 2015.

This video is a proof that the intercaste couple is making sure their daughter learns both the cultures.

Kunal Kemmu posted the video on the photo-sharing app and captioned it,'' Here’s to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj''

Netizens quickly spurred the comment section and appreciated the parents.

Watch the adorable video here: