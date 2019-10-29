Kareena must be proud as Taimur sports 'I Love Mom' t-shirt on airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure that she will spend most of her quality time with her lil kid Taimur Ali Khan. This morning the mommy-son duo papped at the Mumbai airport as they both flew for Delhi.
Taimur was flaunting her love for mommy Kareena as he wore a white t-shirt that says " I LOVE MOM". Also Taimur matched his long leather boots with Kareena and they both were looking stunning in their casual airport fashion.
On Bollywood front, Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Kjo's historical drama 'Takht' with power-packed star cast includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
