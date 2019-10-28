Inside Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Arjun, Sonam, Kareena dazzle in style

The people all around the world were celebrating Diwali in full swing on October 27. It was a star-studded affair at every celeb’s party and one can’t deny that fans do get excited seeing their favourites under one roof.

Anil Kapoor threw his annual Diwali bash which saw the presence of many stars. Starting with the family photo, the Kapoors posed for the cameras – Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani were in attendance among others.

The party saw the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Pooja Hegde, Dulquer Salmaan, Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan among others.