Virat-Anushka, Zaheer-Sagarika, and other cricketers at Bachchans Diwali bash

As the Diwali fever continues, another bash had Bollywood come together under one roof. The Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali party, which saw many A-listers from B-town make an appearance.
Cricketers and their respective wives are known to make for a stunning couple entry at any celebratory affair. This one saw Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra and Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge.
