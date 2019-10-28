Entertainment

Virat-Anushka, Zaheer-Sagarika, and other cricketers at Bachchans Diwali bash

By FPJ Web Desk

As the Diwali fever continues, another bash had Bollywood come together under one roof. The Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali party, which saw many A-listers from B-town make an appearance.

Cricketers and their respective wives are known to make for a stunning couple entry at any celebratory affair. This one saw Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra and Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge
Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra
Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra
Photo by Viral Bhayani

