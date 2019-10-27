Dharma’s annual Diwali bash 2019, a star-studded affair

Karan Johar organizes a Diwali bash every year at the Dharma office and this time too, it was star-studded! Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Shashank Khaitan, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi were just a few of them to join.
As per the ritual, Karan Johar performed the aarti before the Diwali fun began. Take a look at all the pictures, right here.
This looks like one fun Diwali!
