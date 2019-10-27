Entertainment

Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood celebs attend T-Series Diwali Party

Music mogul Kishan Kumar who owns the the largest music producing company in India, T-Series, hosted a star studded Diwali party last night. Since the timing clashed with the bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor, many B-town celebs made a quick appearance for both.

Meanwhile those who stunned everyone with their ethnic avatar at Kishan's festive celebration include Sunny Leone, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan to name a few. Have a look at the shutterbugs reel below.

Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tisca Chopra
Tisca Chopra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sanjay Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonu Nigam with wife Madhurima
Sonu Nigam with wife Madhurima
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nushrat Bharucha
Nushrat Bharucha
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber
Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Guru Randhawa with Kanika Kapoor
Guru Randhawa with Kanika Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Photo by Viral Bhayani

