Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood celebs attend T-Series Diwali Party

Music mogul Kishan Kumar who owns the the largest music producing company in India, T-Series, hosted a star studded Diwali party last night. Since the timing clashed with the bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor, many B-town celebs made a quick appearance for both.

Meanwhile those who stunned everyone with their ethnic avatar at Kishan's festive celebration include Sunny Leone, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan to name a few. Have a look at the shutterbugs reel below.