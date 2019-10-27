Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Shahid-Mira, Rishi-Neetu and other B-town celebs in attendance

Last night, Television's Czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a star studded Diwali Bash

Bollywood stars are having a sparkling and glittery Diwali, with some throwing lavish parties, some attending it, and others taking a break from work to spend time with friends and family. A few others will have to contend with a working Diwali.

Last night, Television's Czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a star studded Diwali Bash. From Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, to Shahid and Mira Kapoor, many B-town celebs were in attendance.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor
Viral Bhayani
Shahid and Mira Kapoor
Shahid and Mira Kapoor
Viral Bhayani
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj
Viral Bhayani
Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Viral Bhayani
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar with a friend
Karan Johar with a friend
Viral Bhayani
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Viral Bhayani
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi
Viral Bhayani

