 Kareena Kapoor Khan Appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador: Will Strive To Use My Influence For Vulnerable Children'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan Appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador: Will Strive To Use My Influence For Vulnerable Children'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador: Will Strive To Use My Influence For Vulnerable Children'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

UNICEF India on Saturday announced Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new National Ambassador. The "Crew" star, who has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014, will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child's right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality, a press release said.

Kareena had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India. "There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honoured to continue my association with UNICEF now as India's National Ambassador," the 43-year-old actor said in a statement.

"I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future," she added.

Read Also
VIDEO: AI Transforms Kareena Kapoor Khan Into Gangubai Kathiawadi, Fans Say 'She Looks Better Than...
article-image

Besides Kareena, UNICEF India has also appointed its first-ever Youth Advocates, who are peer leaders and champions on issues like climate action, mental health, innovations and Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The four advocates are Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh on right to play and disability inclusion; Kartik Verma from Uttar Pradesh on climate action and child rights advocacy; singer Nahid Afrin from Assam on mental health and early childhood development; and Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu is a budding innovator and STEM pioneer.

"These youth advocates are part of UNICEF's global programme and join a cohort of more than 93 youth advocates who have been appointed across the globe and are driving change on issues concerning children and young people," UNICEF India said.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said she is delighted to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan as the National Ambassador.

Read Also
Crew OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's Film Online
article-image

"She has brought energy and impact through her support to several national and global campaigns. She joins as UNICEF India National Ambassador together with our four Youth Advocates to the UNICEF family. We look forward to working with her and the four youth advocates to continue advocating for child rights," she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

THIS Director Felt That Hrithik Roshan Would NEVER Become A Star!

THIS Director Felt That Hrithik Roshan Would NEVER Become A Star!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador: Will Strive To Use My Influence For...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador: Will Strive To Use My Influence For...

Who Is Chand Burke? Actress Connected To Ranveer Singh & Got Her First Break By Raj Kapoor

Who Is Chand Burke? Actress Connected To Ranveer Singh & Got Her First Break By Raj Kapoor

Heeramandi Actress Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In ₹1.40 Lakh Breezy Printed Co-Ord Set

Heeramandi Actress Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In ₹1.40 Lakh Breezy Printed Co-Ord Set

Rubina Dilaik On Missing Intimacy With Abhinav Shukla Post Delivery Of Twins: 'Have Lot Of Teasing,...

Rubina Dilaik On Missing Intimacy With Abhinav Shukla Post Delivery Of Twins: 'Have Lot Of Teasing,...