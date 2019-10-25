Diwali 2019: Bollywood inspired fashion trends to rock this festive season

As the festive season sets upon us, our streets and malls are flocked with shoppers who want to pick the most fashion forward apparel that will make heads turn. While this can be a daunting task, and you’re running out of time to scroll though social media for cues, here’s a quick style guide with latest trends to embrace this Diwali.
Six yards of unconventional
More like six or nine yards of elegance, wearing a saree has become more than just an occasional pick. The concept of draping one, has crossed its mediocre ways and has entered a new tangent of fashion. Our celebs have kept it stylish by adding a quirky twist like dhotis, belts, or simply pairing the look with sneakers.
Larger than life earrings
The chandbalis and jhumkaas made it to our jewellery boxes after they gained momentum onscreen. Adding a statement piece to a monochromatic attire can add all the zing one needs to look festive ready.
Grandma’s sleek hairdo
Often considered as a champu hairstyle, the sleek hairdo is back and how! With a centre parting and clean edges, you can keep it as a bun or tease it to add texture at the back.
Ditch the dupatta
Dupattas and diyas aren’t the best combination during Diwali. Ditching it will only avoid any accidents, but at the same time get you grooving care free. You aren’t consciously straightening it every now and then, hence it’s best to keep it off.
Play with your palette
Makeup or no makeup, it’s your call. However, if you wish to dig into your palettes, pop a colour that stands out, be it lips or eyes, you get to highlight your features. After all it’s a festival that doesn’t shy away from showing off its presence.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)