Diwali 2019: Bollywood inspired fashion trends to rock this festive season

As the festive season sets upon us, our streets and malls are flocked with shoppers who want to pick the most fashion forward apparel that will make heads turn. While this can be a daunting task, and you’re running out of time to scroll though social media for cues, here’s a quick style guide with latest trends to embrace this Diwali.

Six yards of unconventional

More like six or nine yards of elegance, wearing a saree has become more than just an occasional pick. The concept of draping one, has crossed its mediocre ways and has entered a new tangent of fashion. Our celebs have kept it stylish by adding a quirky twist like dhotis, belts, or simply pairing the look with sneakers.