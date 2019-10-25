Steal Isha Ambani's royal saree look for a fashion upgrade this Diwali

Isha Ambani's fashion choices have been nothing but a style statement for many. From her wedding outfits to attending the MET Gala, the Ambani heiress has donned couture that have always been on-point, fuss-free and extremely stylish.

Recently, her parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a Diwali bash at Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The splendid affair was attended by members of the Indian cricket team. Isha made her appearance with husband Anand Piramal and mother-in-law Swati Piramal.

Isha wore a pastel aquamarine saree with intricate floral motifs and silver zari border. She paired it with a contrasting velvet blouse in maroon colour. She teamed this with the most beautiful gold necklace with emerald beads. She pulled her hair half-up, and finished her look with a thin stroke of kohl, tinted cheeks and soft pink lips.