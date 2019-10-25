Steal Isha Ambani's royal saree look for a fashion upgrade this Diwali

Isha Ambani's fashion choices have been nothing but a style statement for many. From her wedding outfits to attending the MET Gala, the Ambani heiress has donned couture that have always been on-point, fuss-free and extremely stylish.
Recently, her parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a Diwali bash at Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The splendid affair was attended by members of the Indian cricket team. Isha made her appearance with husband Anand Piramal and mother-in-law Swati Piramal.
Isha wore a pastel aquamarine saree with intricate floral motifs and silver zari border. She paired it with a contrasting velvet blouse in maroon colour. She teamed this with the most beautiful gold necklace with emerald beads. She pulled her hair half-up, and finished her look with a thin stroke of kohl, tinted cheeks and soft pink lips.
In an interview with a fashion magazine, Isha has spoken about her fashion choices, "At work, I love wearing Indian clothes... cotton kurtas with block prints. I think it's one of the greatest things about being Indian—our clothes! I used to hate dressing up in business formals during my time in America. It was a nightmare to get into a blazer. It works well for slim bodies, but how do you wear a pencil skirt if you have a curvy body? Off work, I like wearing international and Indian designers—Valentino, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Dolce & Gabbana, Manish Malhotra, Celine, and Sabyasachi are some of my favourites. I love when a garment fits just right, and that's not easy. For my comfort picks, I switch between my salwar kameez, Lululemon sweats and cosy sweaters."
If you're looking for fashion inspiration this Diwali, mark this stunning look by Isha, and replicate it in your own way.
