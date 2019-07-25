Here’s an unseen picture of Isha Ambani Piramal teary-eyed during her 'Vidaai'

Isha Ambani tied the knot with, Anand Pirmal on Dec 12, 2018 and will celebrate her first anniversary in a few months. However the internet still hasn’t had enough of the Ambani wedding yet, one picture that recently surfaced on the internet is Isha’s teary eyed picture during her vidaai, mother Nita Ambani, and now sister in law Shweta too can be seen emotional in the picture.
Everything about the Ambani weddings has been picturesque including the vidaai, the picture shows Isha getting ready for the ceremony next to her mother and father Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Even her uncle Anil Ambani can be seen besides the bride. Brother Akash and then to be sister in law, Shokla with Radhika Merchant can be seen getting emotional in the moment. Take a look;
Isha during a post Marraige interview with Vogue talked about her Big Fat Wedding and said, “The wedding went off beautifully. Like any other bride, I had my share of bridal jitters but getting married at home made it very special and I had the time of my life celebrating my most memorable moments with all the people I love.”
She also opened up about crying during the wedding and revealing the reasons she said, “I was never someone who dreamt of how my wedding would be, yet it was wonderful in more ways than I can imagine. It was a very emotional affair for everyone in my family. I was emotional too but everyone around me would cry all the time. I only cried at my bidaai because I felt some peer pressure as everyone else was crying, especially my parents.”