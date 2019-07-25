Here’s an unseen picture of Isha Ambani Piramal teary-eyed during her 'Vidaai'

Isha Ambani tied the knot with, Anand Pirmal on Dec 12, 2018 and will celebrate her first anniversary in a few months. However the internet still hasn’t had enough of the Ambani wedding yet, one picture that recently surfaced on the internet is Isha’s teary eyed picture during her vidaai, mother Nita Ambani, and now sister in law Shweta too can be seen emotional in the picture.

Everything about the Ambani weddings has been picturesque including the vidaai, the picture shows Isha getting ready for the ceremony next to her mother and father Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Even her uncle Anil Ambani can be seen besides the bride. Brother Akash and then to be sister in law, Shokla with Radhika Merchant can be seen getting emotional in the moment. Take a look;