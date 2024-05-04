THIS Director Felt That Hrithik Roshan Would NEVER Become A Star!

Hrithik Roshan who is ruling the industry with more than 20 years. He has been the most talented actor who is known for giving some hits such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Fighter, Krrish, War, and more!

In a recent video on director Ram Gopal Varma on his YouTube channel spoke about Hrithik and his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He revealed that he never felt that Hrithik would have been a star.

According to him, “When I saw Hrithik, I didn’t think he would become a star. Most of the industry also did not think, and because of this, they didn’t sign him. Before his first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was released, but nobody signed him. And once he became a superstar everybody was after him.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in War 2, Krrish 4. While on the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma has been struggling to deliver a success. Back in the 90s and early 2000s Ram was one of the most prolific directors in the business and is know for making hit films like Shiva, Satya, Rangeela, Sarkar etc.