Who Is Chand Burke? Actress Connected To Ranveer Singh & Got Her First Break By Raj Kapoor

Superstar Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actor of the industry. He is know for his dynamic personality and versatile roles. But do you know that his family is rooted with the film industry.

He has a fascinating connection with Indian cinema through his grandmother Chand Burke. Born in 1981, Chand Burke also known as Chandraprabha Bhadbhade, was a prominent actress of the 40's. She has impressed the audience with her charismatic screen presence.

With her talent and dedication, she has carved a niche for herself working in the Hindi and Punjabi language films. Chand acting career spanned over two decades, and she received her first film break by veteran actor Raj Kapoor in the film titled, Boot Polish (1954), where she played the pivotal role of Baby Naaz and Rattan Kumar's tormenting aunt.

With more than 20 films in her career, Chand Burke was a trailblazer at an era where opportunities for women in the film industry were limited. Time has a way of casting a shadow over her legacy. Ranveer Singh, her grandson, is proud of her heritage and the influence she had on Indian cinema.