Kareena Kapoor recreates Poo's dialogue from 'K3G' with Kiara Advani

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in the film Good Newwz alongside Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar. The cast of the film recently filmed a song for the film titled ‘Lucky You, Lucky Me’. The song also features Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu.

Karan Johar who is producing the film took to Instagram to share an interesting video of the two leading actresses as they reprise a popular dialogue of Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum. Kareena Kapoor who played Poo in the film was joined by Kiara Advani in the video. In the video, Karan Johar can be heard telling the ladies that they are looking Fab, to which they respond that they are ‘not fab but PHAT (Pretty Hot and Tempting)’.