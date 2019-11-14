'Good Newwz' Poster: Akshay, Kareena Diljit, Kiara in biggest goof-up of the year

Want some good news? Here’s one. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz has been in the news for the longest time, but the posters are finally out. For anyone who doesn’t know, the film revolves around two couples, trying to obtain parenthood through IVF. However, there’s a big-time goof-up, and the posters are proof.

The first poster has an extremely confused Akshay squeezed in between two pregnant women. He was probably in for a surprise, and not a very pleasant one! ”Squeezing’ in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way,” Akshay wrote, sharing the poster.