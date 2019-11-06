'Touch kaise kiya': When Ranu Mondal got super annoyed at a fan who wanted a selfie

Singing Sensation Ranu Mandal who got overnight stardom and became a celebrity is now a real celebrity after throwing tantrums in frof her fans. Ranu Mondal, who was singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song at Ranaghat railway station in Kolkata, is making her mark in the film industry by flying from poverty to success.

A video has surfaced on social media few days ago in which Ranu Monadal was annoyed after a fan touches her for selfie. She touched her to call Ranu. Just this, Ranu Mandal is seen getting angry at her. In the video, she is seen giving instructions to the fan. The video has also been shared in the same manner. According to which Ranu Mandal got angry due to the behavior of the fan.