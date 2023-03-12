Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will RRR song Naatu Naatu win at 95th Academy Awards?

When and where to watch Oscars 2023?

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12 at 8 pm in Los Angeles and it will be telecast in India on the morning of March 13.

It will begin at 5:30 am. The event will be preceded by a red carpet ceremony that lasts for almost one hour. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. In India, you can live stream Oscars on Disney+ Hotstar.