Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will RRR song Naatu Naatu win at 95th Academy Awards?

Jacqueline Fernandez shares photos from pre-Oscar dinner
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, whose track from the film Tell It Like a Woman has been nominated in the Best Original Song category, shared stunning photos from the pre-Oscar dinner.
When and where to watch Oscars 2023?
The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12 at 8 pm in Los Angeles and it will be telecast in India on the morning of March 13.
It will begin at 5:30 am. The event will be preceded by a red carpet ceremony that lasts for almost one hour. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. In India, you can live stream Oscars on Disney+ Hotstar.
Who will perform on Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023?
'Naatu Naatu' will be performed live at the Oscars by the OG singers, Sipligunj and Bhairava. However, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who originally danced to the song in the film and gave the world the iconic hookstep, won't be seen performing live at the awards show.
Priyanka Chopra hosts Ram Charan, wife Upasana at her residence
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted 'RRR' star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her residence in Los Angeles ahead of Oscars 2023.
AR Rahman says 'I want Naatu Naatu to win'
Music maestro AR Rahman, who has won an Academy Award for his composition in Slumdog Millionaire, has said that he wants RRR song Naatu Naatu to win at Oscars 2023.
Biggest controversies in history of Academy Awards
Ahead of Oscars 2023, take a look at the most controversial and scandalous moments in the history of Academy Awards.
Oscars 2023 venue hit by temporary power outage
Power outage impacted a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard’s robust tourism area, including Ovation Hollywood, the complex set to host 95th Academy Awards.
According to several media reports, the news of the outage first emerged on Saturday afternoon. Located across the street from the Dolby, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where many A-list stars get made up for the Oscars red carpet, has been experiencing a series of losses and recoveries in power.
