Oscars 2023: Biggest controversies in history of Academy Awards

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 12, 2023
A fair share of controversy is credited for making Oscars popular over the years. Ahead of the 95th edition of Academy Awards, take a look at the unforgettable and controversial Oscar moments
In 2022, Will Smith shocked everyone by slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage
In 2017, La La Land was declared the winner of Best Picture. In reality, Moonlight won the Best Picture award and the presenters had accidentally been given the envelope for the Best Actress winner (La La Land's Emma Stone)
In 2015, the Oscar nominations were announced, revealing predominantly white nominees. This sparked April Reign to create the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite
While accepting his Oscar award for Best Actor in 2003, Adrien Brody grabbed presenter Halle Berry and kissed her
The 61st Academy Awards was opened with a musical number by Rob Lowe and Snow White, which was criticised as being one of the worst performances in Oscar history
When Marlon Brando won the Best Actor award for his role in The Godfather, he refused to accept it and sent Sacheen Littlefeather to decline the award on his behalf
When Daniel Kaluuya won the award for Judas and Black Messiah, he said his parents had sex and so he is here. His statement was widely criticised
