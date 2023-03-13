Oscars 2023: India's The Elephant Whisperers scripts history, WINS Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film

A still from The Elephant Whisperers |

In a massive feat for India, Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' won an Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

'The Elephant Whisperers' has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

The film was up against 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga | Photo: Twitter

Big win for India

'The Elephant Whisperers' victory came as India's first win at the Oscars this year.

An overwhelmed Kartiki Gonzalves received the Oscar on stage along with producer Guneet Monga. She dedicated the award to her "motherland India".

Interestingly, 'The Elephant Whisperers' marked Kartiki's directorial debut.

An ecstatic Guneet Monga later tweeted, "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

About The Elephant Whisperers

Set in Mudumalai National Park, 'The Elephant Whisperers' is the moving story of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu and his caretakers Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple/

The documentary highlights and celebrates the bond between man and animals and also gives the audience a glimpse of the rich flora and fauna of the country.

'The Elephant Whisperers' was released on Netflix in December 2022.

