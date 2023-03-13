In Pics: Team RRR at Oscars 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023

After months of waiting and anticipation, team RRR finally arrived at the 95th Academy Awards as Naatu Naatu has been nominated under the Best Original Song category

Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrived at the Oscars wearing a traditional kurta and dhoti, flanked by his leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR on his side

Ram Charan looked dapper in a black sherwani

He was accompanied by his wife Upasana who looked beautiful in an off-white saree

Jr NTR too paid homage to India in a black bandhgala

He also added an 'RRR' touch to his outfit with a gold metallic roaring embroidery

Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravani with his wife

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava

Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose