In Pics: Team RRR at Oscars 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023
After months of waiting and anticipation, team RRR finally arrived at the 95th Academy Awards as Naatu Naatu has been nominated under the Best Original Song category
Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrived at the Oscars wearing a traditional kurta and dhoti, flanked by his leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR on his side
Ram Charan looked dapper in a black sherwani
He was accompanied by his wife Upasana who looked beautiful in an off-white saree
Jr NTR too paid homage to India in a black bandhgala
He also added an 'RRR' touch to his outfit with a gold metallic roaring embroidery
Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravani with his wife
Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava
Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose