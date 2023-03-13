Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone scripted history as she became the only Indian this year to be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards
Deepika has now become the third celeb from India after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra to find her name on the Oscars presenters' list
For the Oscars, Deepika stuck to the classic mantra -- 'Less is more'
She flaunted her million-dollar smile in a black Louis Vuitton gown
She paired her outfit with a lone Cartier necklace and tied her hair in a low, messy bun
The actress was royalty personified as she posed on the red carpet of the Oscars and made sure to have all eyes on her as she walked in at the event
The actress also got a picture clicked with RRR star Ram Charan
Deepika introduced singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform 'Naatu Naatu' live on the Oscars stage
She captivated the audience with her captivating smile and bewitching looks and fans cannot stop gushing about her on social media
