Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone scripted history as she became the only Indian this year to be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards

Deepika has now become the third celeb from India after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra to find her name on the Oscars presenters' list

For the Oscars, Deepika stuck to the classic mantra -- 'Less is more'

She flaunted her million-dollar smile in a black Louis Vuitton gown

She paired her outfit with a lone Cartier necklace and tied her hair in a low, messy bun

The actress was royalty personified as she posed on the red carpet of the Oscars and made sure to have all eyes on her as she walked in at the event

The actress also got a picture clicked with RRR star Ram Charan

Deepika introduced singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform 'Naatu Naatu' live on the Oscars stage

She captivated the audience with her captivating smile and bewitching looks and fans cannot stop gushing about her on social media

