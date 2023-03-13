Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu's live performance receives standing ovation at 95th Academy Awards - Watch video

In a historic moment for India, the song 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' was performed live at the 95th Academy Awards.

The original singers, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, performed the song live for a room full of audience, which consisted of some of the biggest names from global cinema.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

And if that was not enough, the live performance received a standing ovation from the audience and was met with a thunderous round of applause.

Read Also In Pics: Team RRR at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu at Oscars

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards, announced the performance and was interrupted several times as the excited audience could not stop cheering for the song.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the energetic number on the Oscars stage complete with a talented bunch of dancers performing the iconic hookstep of the song. Among those who performed on the song was Indian actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category at the Oscars 2023.

The music has been composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are penned by Chandrabose.