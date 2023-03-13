Oscars 2023: Navalny beats Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes to win Best Documentary Feature award

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', which was India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 under the Best Documentary Feature Film category, lost the award to 'Navalny'.

'All That Breathes' was up against major names like 'All That Beauty And Bloodshed', Fire Of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and the eventual winner 'Navalny', under the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Navalny

Directed by Daniel Rohel, 'Navalny' sheds light on the assassination attempt of the Russian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Alexei Navalny in 2020.

The documentary reportedly gained prominence and became the talk of the town after Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022.

Read Also Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone oozes royalty in stunning black gown at 95th Academy Awards

All That Breathes' past achievements

Though the Oscars might be the ultimate award for Shaunak Sen's critically-acclaimed documentary, it is not the first feather in his cap. 'All That Breathes' scripted history when it won top awards at the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival in the same year.

Not just that, but Sen also won the Best Director award at the IDA Documentary Awards earlier.

Read Also In Pics: Team RRR at Oscars 2023

About All That Breathes

'All That Breathes' is based on the lives of two brothers, Nadeem and Mohammad, who have taken up the task to save the black kites in the rapidly-evolving Delhi.

Sen has cleverly used the story of the birds to shed light on the bittersweet relationship between the residents of Delhi and their environment.

The documentary is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence in the midst of which the two brothers care about just one thing -- the black kite.

Read Also Oscars 2023: Biggest controversies in history of Academy Awards