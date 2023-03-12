Oscars 2023 venue hit by temporary power outage ahead of ceremony

Power outage impacted a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard’s robust tourism area, including Ovation Hollywood, the complex set to host 95th Academy Awards.

According to several media reports, the news of the outage first emerged on Saturday afternoon. Located across the street from the Dolby, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where many A-list stars get made up for the Oscars red carpet, has been experiencing a series of losses and recoveries in power.

A report in Variety stated that Ovation Hollywood saw several key areas go completely dark, including credential and safety offices. The Dolby Theater, which will host the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, is also part of the Ovation site.

Reportedly, power was swiftly restored in the Dolby auditorium after a brief outage indoors. Rehearsals are proceeding as planned.

About Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 12. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Deepika Padukone is all set to represent India at the Oscars as she will be seen presenting an award to one of the winners.

RRR song Naatu Naatu made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the 'Original Song' category.

The song is competing against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

Besides Naatu Naatu, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year - Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' and Kartiki Gonsalves' 'The Elephant Whisperers'.