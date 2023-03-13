Oscars 2023 Winners List: From RRR to Everything Everywhere All At Once, who won what at the 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards, which is undoubtedly the biggest night in Hollywood and in the global cinema scheme, was held on March 12 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony was hosted by none other than renowned celebrity host Jimmy Kimmel.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' emerged to be the biggest winner of the night with a total of seven Oscars

The star-studded night saw some of the biggest names of cinema all together under one roof, interacting with each other and cheering for the deserving winners.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 95th Academy Awards:

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Direction - Everything Everywhere All At Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

Best Documentary Feature - Navalny

Best Actor - Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Original Song - RRR (Naatu Naatu)

Best Music (Original Score) - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Documentary Short Film - The Elephant Whisperers

Live Action Short Film - An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short Film - The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

International Feature Film - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Original Screenplay - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor In a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan

Best Actress In a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Sound - Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography Award - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Production Design - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Costume Design - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)

Makeup and Hairstyling - The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin ad Annemarie Bradley)

Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water