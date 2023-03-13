Oscars 2023: India creates history as RRR song Naatu Naatu WINS Academy Award for Best Original Song

In a historic win for India, the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has won an Oscar under the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The win comes nearly a year after 'RRR' hit the silver screens and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters India has ever witnessed.

The film, and especially the song 'Naatu Naatu', received love and appreciation not just in India, but across the globe, with everyone from a toddler to a senior citizen and from a celebrity to a bureaucrat not missing an opportunity to dance to the foot-tapping number.

'RRR' wins an Oscar

'Naatu Naatu', which has now won the Oscar, was up against tracks like Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand', Ryan Lott's 'This Is A Life' and Diane Warren's 'Applause'.

As soon as the Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu' was announced, the 'RRR' table erupted with joy and were met with thunderous applause from the audience.

Among those at the 'RRR' table were filmmaker SS Rajamouli, lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, music composer MM Keeravani, 'Naatu Naatu' singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and lyricist Chandrabose.

Keeravani and Chandrabose received the Oscar on stage.

'Naatu Naatu' was also performed live by the OG singers at the awards ceremony and it received a standing ovation from the audience.

About RRR

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' explores the lives of two friends who chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country against the British Raj.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, 'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in key roles.