How I Met My Husband: Shefali Jariwala talks give a glimpse into her married life

Some say relationships are made in heaven. However, some also opine that they are built here on Earth, with effort, maturity, love and mutual trust. That's the essence of Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's love story, who met back in 2015 and tied their knot last year. Shefali, in a free-wheeling chat with the Cinema Journal, reveals how they met, how they got going, and if they faced obstacles when they decided to get married.

How did you first meet your better half?

In 2020, we met at a dinner party that was hosted by one of our mutual friends.

Who played the Cupid's role in your relationship ?

Our mutual friend played the role of Cupid in our relationship. She knew that both of us were single back then, and thought that we were perfect for each other. First, she talked to me about Parag and later she spoke to him about me, separately, to convince us.

What was your initial reaction when you saw him?

For me, it was not love at first sight. I found Parag to be an extremely soft spoken, warm and friendly person. He also had a very endearing personality.