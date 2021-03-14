How I Met My Husband: Shefali Jariwala talks give a glimpse into her married life

Some say relationships are made in heaven. However, some also opine that they are built here on Earth, with effort, maturity, love and mutual trust. That's the essence of Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's love story, who met back in 2015 and tied their knot last year. Shefali, in a free-wheeling chat with the Cinema Journal, reveals how they met, how they got going, and if they faced obstacles when they decided to get married.
How did you first meet your better half?
In 2020, we met at a dinner party that was hosted by one of our mutual friends.
Who played the Cupid's role in your relationship ?
Our mutual friend played the role of Cupid in our relationship. She knew that both of us were single back then, and thought that we were perfect for each other. First, she talked to me about Parag and later she spoke to him about me, separately, to convince us.
What was your initial reaction when you saw him?
For me, it was not love at first sight. I found Parag to be an extremely soft spoken, warm and friendly person. He also had a very endearing personality.
What did you like about him when you first met him?
Being a fitness enthusiast myself, I noticed his excellent physique and admired it. We got talking about fitness and workouts and I remember being really impressed with his knowledge on the subject.
Did you guys exchange numbers?
We did not exchange numbers on our first encounter. However, a few days after the party, Parag simply couldn’t stop thinking about me and ended up asking our friend for my number.
Who took the initiative to fix a date?
It was Parag who took the initiative for the first date. He called me to ask if I would like to have a cup of coffee with him. I agreed but I got late at my shoot. So, we decided to catch up later in the evening for a drive.
Where did you go for your first date?
We had gone to an Asian restaurant for dinner, for our first date. I remember offering to pay, but Parag would not let me and gently declined my offer.
What did he bring for you on your first date?
On the first date, he got me his million-dollar smile!
Who said “I love you” first?
Parag proposed to me first. I was taken aback after he proposed, and didn’t respond instantly. I took a few days before I said “I love you" back.
How many times in a day would you speak with him?
Maybe, I would just speak to him once or twice a day. Both of us were busy with work. So, we never got to speak much over the phone. However, at the end of the day, we would always exchange notes.
Who is more possessive between the two?
I don’t think either of us are possessive. We are very secure about each other. I guess, from the onset, we have been extremely mature in our relationship and that has worked well for us.
Who apologises first after a fight?
We rarely fight. We discuss issues that bother or upset us. However, Parag is the one who apologizes first. It has always been that way and it will always be so. It’s a rule -- never go to bed angry. We always resolve our issues before the day ends.
Did you guys ever break-up before getting back again?
We had never broken up before getting back. With each passing day, our relationship had only grown stronger. During our courtship, my father was diagnosed with Cancer and Parag's father also suffered a heart attack. I think being there for each other, during tough times, made us stronger.
Who proposed for marriage?
Parag proposed to me for marriage. He went down on one of his knees and held a beautiful diamond ring and proposed to me. I just couldn’t say “No” to that gesture. It was simply perfect!
Did you face any opposition when you decided to marry him?
No, absolutely not! On the contrary, our parents wanted us to get married as soon as possible. We had met on August 12, 2015 and we decided to get married on August 12, 2020. It was a simple court marriage. None of our parents were present. It was just the two of us. As soon as we broke the news to our parents’ they felt ecstatic. We plan to have a proper shaadi (marriage ceremony) with proper pheras on our 10th wedding anniversary Now that would be a story to tell our kids, wouldn’t it?