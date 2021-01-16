How I Met My Wife: From love at first sight to taking the saat pheras, singer-actor Aditya Narayan reveals it all

How did your love story progress?

My friends invited Shweta on my 22nd birthday, and to my pleasant surprise she came. We ended up spending some quality time together; she made acquaintance with my friends, and I spontaneously kissed her. The next day she stopped talking to me. The kiss was with her consent, but maybe she was not looking for a relationship with me and didn’t want to lead me on. For the next six months she kept me at arm’s length. The only dialogue we exchanged was during the shoot of our film. Fortunately, after the filming was over, my cousins intervened to make peace between us.

What did you like about her when you met her for the first time?

Everything. She is beautiful, and has the most beautiful eyes, and pearly white teeth. I am very enamoured by people who have a good set of teeth. She is composed and very soft-spoken. Like me, she isn’t a ‘party’ person. We are very simple family-oriented people. We have a huge circle of friends and chill out at each other’s homes.

Did you exchange telephone numbers with her?

No, I took her number from Vikram Bhatt. On hindsight it was a very creepy thing to do. I messaged her: ‘You looked very beautiful today.’ I had seen her in green shorts and a black top. I am sure she thought of it as not-so-cool even though I thought it was.