'Barring sleepovers and trips': Aditya Narayan says he's never lived with Shweta Agarwal before marriage

Veteran singer Udit Narayan had recently revealed that his son Aditya and actress Shweta Agarwal were in a live-in relationship for 10 years, before getting hitched. Now, in an recent interview, Aditya Narayan has said that he's never lived with Shweta Agarwal, 'barring sleepovers and trips'.

In an interview, the 'Shapit' actor shared his excitement about moving into a new apartment with his wife and told The Times of India, "We have dated for a decade but still haven’t lived with each other, barring a sleepover once or twice or a few trips, so it feels great to have each other around. We are different in so many ways yet have many things in common. I love the fact that we can be in the same home together, do different things and yet find time to do things together."

"The new thing about being married is now, every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home," he added.