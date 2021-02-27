How I Met My Husband: Actor Madalsa Sharma gets candid about how she fell for her husband, Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Who does not find it adoring to walk through a beautiful love story that bloomed into a wedding? Actor-model Madalsa Sharma, who is currently seen in the TV serial, Anupama, tied the knot with actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty (also known as Mimoh to his friends), in July 2018. In an candid chat with the Cinema Journal, the actor gives a glimpse into how their their relationship began. Excerpts from the interview:

When did you meet Mimoh for the first time?

I met Mimoh around eight-nine years ago when my mother, Sheela David Sharma, was working with him on a film. While my mom and I were leaving after attending an event about the film, Mimoh was entering the venue. My mom introduced us while we met at the exit. It was a fleeting yet beautiful moment.

What did you think of Mimoh when you first met him?

Although our first meeting was brief, I thought he was a charming guy. Later, when we got to know each other better, I realised that he was a very sweet, loving, caring, affectionate and also a good-hearted person. He had all the qualities that a girl would like her man to possess.