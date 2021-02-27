How I Met My Husband: Actor Madalsa Sharma gets candid about how she fell for her husband, Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Who does not find it adoring to walk through a beautiful love story that bloomed into a wedding? Actor-model Madalsa Sharma, who is currently seen in the TV serial, Anupama, tied the knot with actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty (also known as Mimoh to his friends), in July 2018. In an candid chat with the Cinema Journal, the actor gives a glimpse into how their their relationship began. Excerpts from the interview:
When did you meet Mimoh for the first time?
I met Mimoh around eight-nine years ago when my mother, Sheela David Sharma, was working with him on a film. While my mom and I were leaving after attending an event about the film, Mimoh was entering the venue. My mom introduced us while we met at the exit. It was a fleeting yet beautiful moment.
What did you think of Mimoh when you first met him?
Although our first meeting was brief, I thought he was a charming guy. Later, when we got to know each other better, I realised that he was a very sweet, loving, caring, affectionate and also a good-hearted person. He had all the qualities that a girl would like her man to possess.
Who took the initiative to fix the date?
Mimoh did. He is always very consistent in whatever he does.
Where did you go on your first date?
We went to the restaurant Mainland China for dinner.
What played the role of an ice-breaker in your relationship?
I think ‘time' played its role. I firmly believe things happen when they are supposed to happen. We had exchanged phone numbers when we met for the first time itself.
Who said ‘I love you’ first?
Both of us said ‘I love you’ simultaneously. It was a moment we shared together.
Who generally apologises first?
Both of us apologise to each other, quite often, and even simultaneously.
Who is more possessive among the two of you?
Both of us have immense trust in each other and I find that to be a blessing. I feel that being connected is always the key. When we are not at home together, or when we are at work, we stay connected via our phones.
When did it hit you that he is the right guy for you?
The bells rang in my head, about him being the right guy for me, the moment he proposed to me for marriage. I said yes and then everything mystically fell into place.
Who played Cupid in your love story?
We both played Cupid for each other. We had known each other for very long and had always kept in touch. We had been friends much before we became husband and wife.
What kind of opposition did you face, if any?
By the grace of God, there was absolutely no opposition when we decided to get married. Our parents have also known each other for a long time. Hence, everything happened quickly and smoothly. It was simply beautiful.
