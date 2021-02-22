Hobby Talk with Mona Singh: ‘I like collecting fridge magnets and have about 400 of those’

Mona Singh, who was recently seen in the web series Black Widows, says she is surprised when people complain that they are ‘bored at home’. The actor says she never feels that way because when not working, her myriad hobbies keep her occupied. And, she loves it that way. While encouraging people to pursue hobbies, Mona gives a peek into her passions. Excerpts from the interview:

What are your hobbies?

My hobbies are gardening, cooking and reading books. When I travel, I carry books with me.

What is your takeaway from your hobbies?

My takeaway from my hobbies is they have become my passion. For instance, while cooking I want to create new dishes. While gardening, I feel good when my plants look greener and healthier — when they blossom.

What got you interested in gardening?

My mother loves gardening. She has a green thumb. After marriage, especially during the lockdown, I started taking care of the plants at home. My house is pretty green and it feels really nice. So I owe this interest in gardening to my mother.