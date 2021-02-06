Hobby Talk: ‘A hobby is the juice of one’s life; it brings so much joy,’ says Tisca Chopra

The coronavirus lockdown might have confined all of us to the four walls of our homes, but it did bring with it one benefit: It presented many of us with the time to engage in creative activities. Be it drawing, painting, learning new skills or touching base with some forgotten ones, ‘creative pursuits’ became a buzzword during the lockdown. It was almost the same with actor-director Tisca Chopra. During a conversation, Tisca speaks about hew new-found skill: photo editing. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your hobbies...

During the lockdown I learnt to edit photos. With the help of filters on my phone I create photo edits. It’s an art... I take a picture and enhance it with different lights and textures. You can make a black and white image and treat it in different ways. I invert photographs, sometimes I give them a vintage look. I introduce stickers of all kinds.

Do you experiment only with your personal images?

I have done it for a bunch of my friends, too, and they really appreciated the outcome. A lot of them framed the images and hung them on their walls. Since I am part of the visual medium, it is interesting to make a photograph more than just what it is. I use my imagination to create a different era, a different story.