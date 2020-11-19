Please Hatiye! Tisca Chopra snaps at shutterbugs waiting for her to pose, netizens call her 'rude'

The 43-year-old actor, whose performances in films such as 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Firaaq', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' and 'Qissa' have been lauded, received flak from Instagram users for her 'rude behaviour'

A user wrote, "Firstly shes not wearing her mask. Ontop of that treating u guys like flies. Kyon enko bhau dete ho yaar."

"Don’t even post such videos, if they are not interested. Even we are not interested in seeing them, this is so disrespectful. Kindly take this down," wrote another.

A comment read: "Why did you click her Viral, you guys should let them go... They too need you'll for their publicity. Don’t give too much attention and respect...if she won’t give u respect."

On the work front, Tisca was last seen in crime thriller, 'Hostages'.

The 'Hungry' actress is also writing a book tentatively titled, 'Your Book of Period', which will educate young girls on the important topics of 'menstrual health' and 'growing up'.

The book, to be out in December, is a conversation starter and comprises honest dialogues and advice for children aged between nine and thirteen. It will be published under Westland's children imprint, Red Panda.