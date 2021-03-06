Hobby Talk: Somy Ali shares a list of things that help her de-stress

Somy Ali has evolved, both spiritually and professionally. The actress of the ‘90s, who was largely perceived a ditzy pouting glamour doll now spouts pithy comments and shares astute observations. She empowers battered women with her project No More Tears. Helping distressed women, and children as well as men, would have taken a toll on Somy but she keeps her spirits high by dedicating some hours every day to her hobbies. Here she talks about what she likes to do de-stress. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your hobbies.

I enjoy a mix of activities depending on the kind of mood I am. I have made it a habit to learn at least one new thing daily and have been doing so for the past 15 years. I picked up this habit/hobby when I was in college. I began opening the dictionary randomly and learning definitions of words I didn’t know. I realise the epitome of nerdiness related to this hobby, but what can I say, I am a proud nerd! I also enjoy looking up the origin of expressions. Where did they come from or who came up with a specific metaphor... It’s all fun!